Murder warrant issued in Battle Creek shooting

Posted 9:54 AM, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58AM, May 8, 2017

Brian Zanetti

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A murder warrant has been issued for a Battle Creek murder from Friday morning.

Police Chief Jim Blocker tells FOX 17 that the warrant was issued Monday morning for Brian Zanetti.  He is wanted for killing Frank Zanetti at his business Friday.

Brian Zanetti was picked up by police on unrelated charges in Illinois over the weekend.  The Zanettis are related, but it has not been revealed how.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s