Murder warrant issued in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A murder warrant has been issued for a Battle Creek murder from Friday morning.

Police Chief Jim Blocker tells FOX 17 that the warrant was issued Monday morning for Brian Zanetti. He is wanted for killing Frank Zanetti at his business Friday.

Brian Zanetti was picked up by police on unrelated charges in Illinois over the weekend. The Zanettis are related, but it has not been revealed how.

