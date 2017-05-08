Portage teacher wins Excellence of Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- A Kalamazoo area teacher is known for making her lessons fun and interactive for her students, as well as starting student organizations to get students involved in new activities. Linda Holzwarth, of Portage West Middle School, has even organized a group of students to knit hats for those in need.

“My brothers used to suffer through hours of me being a teacher and them being my students in our basement. I always knew that God called me to work with middle school students, an age group that most people want to avoid. I love every second, every minute, every hour, every day, every month, and every year of my time with kids,” she said.

Her coworkers say she's had a vast impact on her students and the way they learn.

he has developed a whole new spin on learning in her classroom. The way she teaches lessons makes it so they are fun andinteractive and help her students learn a great deal about the subject. She always goes above and beyond in her classroom. Students don’t just sit there and read from a textbook. She helps them learn in new ways,” the nomination said.