Remains of MI sailor who died at Pearl Harbor headed home

Posted 4:19 PM, May 8, 2017

Pearl Harbor Memorial in 2014 - Getty Images

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be returned to Port Huron for burial on his family’s cemetery plot.

Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home released a statement Monday saying the remains of Machinist Mate First Class Fred M. Jones were recently identified by the Navy. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Dec. 8, 1941. He was 30 at the time.

The funeral home says his escorted casket will arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and graveside military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy on Saturday at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.

A grandniece of Jones, Sue Nichols of Burton, Michigan, tells the Port Huron Times Herald the family is grateful for the discovery of his remains.

