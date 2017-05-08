Simple Swaps: Diabetes Prevention

Michelle Lalick from the Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center shares some simple lifestyle swaps that can help reduce this risk as well as other healthy issues that come with it.

  1. Exercise—

150 minutes a week of cardio Since time is a commonly identified barrier it is worth noting that 3, 10-minute sessions have equal benefits from a health perspective to a 30- minute work-out.

Some examples are  Biking, swimming, walking plus 2-3 days a week of resistance training. Weights, resistance bands, push-ups. Get a partner for support and incorporate different activities so you don’t become bored.

  1. Meal plan—

Try avoiding  fried and fatty foods, increase foods high in fiber including fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains and nuts. In addition journal or track what and how much you are eating.

  1. Lose weight—

Exercising and meal planning will  help to achieve weight loss but from the start be realistic and patient 5-7% weight loss decreases the risk of developing diabetes by 58%.

  1. Know your risks—
  • Being over 45 years old increase the risks
  • Are you overweight
  • Are you sedentary—limited activity
  • Do you have a parent or brother or sister with diabetes
  • Are you a woman who has had a baby that weighed over 9 pounds or were you diagnosed with gestational diabetes

  

 

