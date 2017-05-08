Super mom shares story of raising a daughter with extremely rare afflictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- For many, going to college and starting a new job is all a part of growing up and becoming an independent adult. For one family in West Michigan, that's not how things are shaping up.

Julie Ennis is a mother of 3, and is caring for a daughter with a one-in-a-million medical diagnosis.

Morgan was born four weeks early, after her mother noticed she was bleeding during her pregnancy. After she was born, doctors noticed Morgan had a cleft palate, a deleted chromosome, and was missing the middle channel of her brain; a combination doctors say is extremely rare.

"I've always tried to look at the positives in life," Julie said while looking at Morgan. "[Her] smile just makes it all be better."

Morgan wasn't growing normally and was getting sick a lot. Since 18 months old, Morgan's only been able to ear through a feeding tube. She developed more medical issues, including countless infections, a blood disorder, and regular seizures. At one point, she was seeing at least 10 different doctors a week.

To take care of her, Morgan's parents decided one of them would stay home with her.

"I quit a law firm to stay home." Julie said. "It was either her dad or me, and we decided it was going to be me."

Julie stayed at home while her husband went to work. At the time, the family received $222 a month in a family support subsidy.

"It was 50/50 when he was home. I did not think I could do this on my own. I've been on my own for three years."

Three years ago, Julie's husband took his own life.

"It's just like he couldn't fix her, that maybe is one of the issues," Julie said. "There's probably several issues, it's hard being the main provider and I just think there's, he just put a lot of pressure on himself to keep the family going."

After her dad's death, Morgan received retirement benefits, survivor's benefits, and disability. She also qualified for Medicaid.

But four months later, Morgan turned 18, legally becoming an adult, which created a new set of problems, as being an adult meant that case workers would no longer talk to her mother, forcing her to apply to become her legal guardian; a process that took months.

Pediatricians also said they weren't supposed to care for Morgan anymore once she reached adulthood, but said they'd keep her anyway. Julie says it's because they didn't think Morgan would live for as long as she has.

Ultimately, Julie is hoping to qualify for a private nursing home for Morgan. Until then, she's her primary caretaker, working around the clock. Julie says everyday is a struggle, but loves her little girl and wants the best.

"I just know this is my life right now and it won't always be like this and when she does pass it'll be a huge hole for me and probably my kids for a little bit. I'm just hanging in there."

Julie's advice to any parent going through similar challenges: write everything down from every doctor's visit and stay on top of important dates. That way you're prepared when it becomes time to transition to adult doctors.