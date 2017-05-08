Tips sought in search for known drug dealer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are seeking tips in the continued search for one of West Michigan's Most Wanted.

Aaron Yarbrough Jr., 30, is wanted out of the Grand Rapids area for dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. Warrants for his arrest were issued in late January 2017.

Yarbrough Jr.'s last known address is in the 800 block of Watson Street SW in Grand Rapids. He's 6'3", about 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Yarbrough Jr.'s criminal history includes prior arrests for burglary, narcotics and theft.

Anyone with information that can help lead Task Force officers to Yarbrough Jr. are being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332.