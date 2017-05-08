Tips sought in search for known drug dealer

Posted 1:59 PM, May 8, 2017, by

Aaron Yarbrough Jr. (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force are seeking tips in the continued search for one of West Michigan's Most Wanted.

Aaron Yarbrough Jr., 30, is wanted out of the Grand Rapids area for dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.  Warrants for his arrest were issued in late January 2017.

Yarbrough Jr.'s last known address is in the 800 block of Watson Street SW in Grand Rapids.  He's 6'3", about 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Yarbrough Jr.'s criminal history includes prior arrests for burglary, narcotics and theft.

Anyone with information that can help lead Task Force officers to Yarbrough Jr. are being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s