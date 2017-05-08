Ukraine bans American actor Steven Seagal for 5 years

Posted 2:59 PM, May 8, 2017, by

SOCHI, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 11: Actor Steven Seagal attends qualifying ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on October 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine has banned action film actor Steven Seagal from entering the country for five years.

Seagal, an American, was given Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin last year in a ceremony shown on state television. He has vocally defended the Russian leader’s policies and criticized the U.S. government.

A statement from the Ukrainian Security Service on Friday said Seagal’s entry was banned “on the basis of Ukrainian national security.” It did not elaborate.

Seagal also reportedly has spoken in favor of Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s