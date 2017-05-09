Allies for Greyhounds hosting fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greyhounds are one of the most beautiful breeds of dogs, not to mention the fastest. Despite being one of the fastest canines in the world, they are actually really calm, couch potatoes that really like to cuddle.

Allies for Greyhounds, an all volunteer family oriented group in West Michigan, has the mission to take care of greyhounds and make sure they all find a loving home.

In order to do that, they are hosting a fundraiser to raise money and gather supplies for these animals.

The Allies for Greyhounds Spring Fling Fundraiser is happening on Saturday, May 13. The event will take place at the Kalamazoo Kennel Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $5 to enter.

There will be food, music, a silent auction, and vendors with items available for greyhounds.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit alliesforgreyhounds.org.