Credit card skimmer found at GR gas station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another credit card skimmer has been discovered at a West Michigan gas station pump.

The skimming device was located at the Mobil Gas station at 248 Cherry St SW.

Jennifer Holton with the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development tells FOX 17 that the device was found Tuesday morning while inspectors were doing routine checks. She says the department now regularly checks for these potentially dangerous skimmers.

Credit card skimmers make copies of consumer’s card information when they pay for gas. They’re installed inside the actual gas pump, which makes it difficult for customers to notice them. Officials say to check for unbroken red tape and suspicious damage at gas pumps before putting a credit card in.