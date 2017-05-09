Eastwood, the last dog in the shelter, heads to his new home

Stan's best friend. Welcome to the Van Gundy family, Eastwood! pic.twitter.com/xkpO0P2GVH — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 9, 2017

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. – Eastwood, the last dog in the shelter, is heading home with his new owners.

Stan Van Gundy, the coach of the Detroit Pistons, and his family, picked up Eastwood this morning from the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society. The organization live streamed the meeting between the family and the dog.

The Bissell Pet Foundation held an event a couple of weeks ago where they paid for pet adoptions in hopes of emptying animal shelters all around the state. After the event, the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society posted that one of their dogs, Eastwood, which had been at the shelter through the winter, was the last one left.

Eastwood is in need of some medical procedures on its back legs.

Coach Van Gundy’s 17-year-old daughter saw the news about Eastwood and requested that her dad get Eastwood. About 80 people applied to adopt Eastwood.