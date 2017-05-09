Ferris State University pays tribute to fallen police sergeant Collin Rose

BIG RAPIDS, Mich– The community at Ferris State University came together on Tuesday to honor fallen police sergeant Collin Rose.

The West Michigan native and member of the Wayne State University Police Department was shot and killed while investigating car break-ins in Detroit last November.

On Tuesday, officers from local, county, state and federal departments gathered at the Ferris Library for Information, Technology and Education (FLITE) for the school’s 14th annual Police Memorial Ceremony. During the event, the flag was lowered, “Taps” were played, and a 21-gun salute was given.

Several Ferris alumnus also took part in Tuesday’s tribute.

So far, police have not named a suspect in Sgt. Rose’s death. However, they believe a man accused of shooting at two Detroit Police Officers back in March, may be involved in the shooting of Sgt. Rose.