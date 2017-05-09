Finding Rebecca her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Each day thousands of kids across Michigan need a home and a family. As FOX 17 continues its Forever Home Series, we introduce you to a young girl hoping to be adopted.

Rebecca, 9, is a third grader whose joy is infectious. Her positivity says a lot since she says she's not having the best time living in a group placement in foster care.

Standing beside a four-foot-tall antique bike, Rebecca's curiosity led the way throughout the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "How could they even ride this?" she asked.

Her humor showed her heart.

"I know who that is too!" she said, looking at a Chewbacca figurine. "Chihuahua. I just like to call him Chihuahua."

Her innate curiosity and readiness to learn also showed off her love for science and history, making the museum come to life.

"I love dogs, cats, horses, sheep," she said, "I love any kind of animal but scaly animals."

A regular animal lover, Rebecca chose just the right horse to ride the merry-go-round. But for this energetic joyful girl, perhaps the thing she wants most is the hardest to talk about.

"I want a sister and a brother," said Rebecca. "I want to be a big sister."

Rebecca is hopeful she will be adopted. But for the time being, she's looking forward to the fourth grade and another go at just being a kid.

If you want to learn more about Rebecca and how to adopt her or another child in need, call her adoption agency Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.