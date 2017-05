Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich -- The Oakridge baseball team held off Montague 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon and took the second game 7-4 to complete the sweep.

The Eagles remain unbeaten in West Michigan Conference play at 10-0 and host 2nd place Ravenna in a big doubleheader next Tuesday, Montague dropped to 6-4 in the WMC and 13-10 overall.