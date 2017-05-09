Oakridge sweeps in Montague in softball

Posted 11:34 PM, May 9, 2017

MONTAGUE, Mich -- Allyssa Fessenden hit a 3-run homer as Oakridge beat Montague 14-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Allyssa Bobian hits a 2-run homer for the Wildcats.

