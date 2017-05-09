Rockford community rallies around house fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- It's bee a tough few days for Linda Zahrn, Rich Keizer and their families.

Not only were the two connected by proximity, sharing a yard as neighbors on Oak Street in Rockford, but now they share a more unfortunate similarity after both of their homes burned down late Saturday night in a rapidly spreading fire.

Tuesday, FOX17 got inside both homes and spoke to Keizer. Both he and Zahrn are members of the first response and patient care - Zahrn has been a nurse for over two decades and Keizer has spent much of his career as a paramedic for Rockford Ambulance. Now, the two are on the other side of giving, as their friends and neighbors step up to help two fellow member of their community.

"I’ve got support," said Keizer. "I’m not out on the streets, Rockford treats me well, I’ve got a job, no one got injured...I’ve got awesome community support there.”

Keizer also told FOX17 his niece, her husband and their infant were in the home at the time, but made it out safely. Investigators still have not named a cause.

To donate to Rich Keizer's Go Fund Me page, click here.

To donate to Linda Zahrn's Go Fund Me page, click here.