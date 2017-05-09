Snyder to name new justice to Michigan Supreme Court

Posted 10:52 AM, May 9, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is set to name a new justice to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The Republican governor has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce his pick. Former Justice Robert Young Jr. resigned last month to return to a law firm.

Republicans have a 5-2 majority on the Supreme Court.

Young’s successor will be able to seek election for a full eight-year term in 2018.

With this choice, Snyder will have appointed four of the justices on the seven-member court who have since won election. One of his appointees, Joan Larsen, is being nominated by President Donald Trump for a federal appeals court judgeship.

So Snyder could have another spot to fill if Larsen wins Senate confirmation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s