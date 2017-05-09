× Trump official looks to help Michigan with opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is looking to fight the opioid epidemic in Michigan with help from President Donald Trump’s administration.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway joined Snyder in Lansing on Tuesday for a listening session with people affected by drug addiction. Price says the 52,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year were astounding and almost as high as the number of U.S. lives lost in the Vietnam War.

He says Trump has been moved greatly from the stories he has heard.

Conway says the Trump administration has noticed that no state or demographic has gone untouched by the epidemic. She says local communities and the family members of the addicted know what is best on how to deal with the issue.