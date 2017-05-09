Wyoming attempted murder suspect caught in California

FRESNO, California – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say they’ve located and arrested a suspect wanted out of Wyoming for attempted murder.

Brian Gabrielle Garcia, 19, was located and arrested by federal task force officers in the Fresno, California area last week. Investigators with the U.S. Marshals in West Michigan say information developed here helped lead to his arrest.

Garcia is currently lodged at the Fresno County Jail awaiting extradition to West Michigan. He was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in February.

Garcia faces charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two felony drug charges once he returns.