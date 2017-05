Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. -- An 18-year-old woman died this morning after being struck by a train in Lake Odessa.

Just after midnight police responded to the call near 4th Avenue and 1st Street in Ionia County.  The CSX train, which was not transporting passengers, was traveling at about 37 miles per hour when it struck the teen.

The family of the woman has been notified, but her identity is being withheld at this point.

Stay with Fox 17 for all the updates regarding this incident.