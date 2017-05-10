Bates St stabbing suspect arraigned; victim recovering

Posted 8:25 PM, May 10, 2017, by

Glen Relerford Booking Photo(Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arraigned in court one day after police say he violently stabbed someone in Grand Rapids.

Glen Relerford, 53, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Monday evening, police say they found Relerford with another man who had been stabbed in the chest on Bates St SE.

The victim – a 49-year-old man – was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is recovering, according to police.

Relerford is scheduled to be in court again May 30.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s