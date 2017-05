FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a water rescue is underway Wednesday in Muskegon County.

Emergency crews are searching for a person who went missing in Lake Michigan.

A Coast Guard watercraft and helicopter are both involved in the search.

The incident was first reported in the 5200 block of Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township. Officials received a report that a person fell out of a boat without a life jacket on.

This is a developing story.