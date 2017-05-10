× Here’s what MI lawmakers are saying about James Comey’s firing

President Donald Trump’s unexpected and abrupt decision on Tuesday to fire FBI Director James Comey has prompted swift reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Comey’s firing comes as he was leading the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign and his associates worked with Russia to swing the 2016 election. The move has prompted several Michigan lawmakers to renew calls for an independent investigation into the matter.

In his brief letter Tuesday to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the FBI. The administration paired the letter with a scathing review by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of how Comey handled the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email practices, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing “derogatory information” about Clinton.

On Wednesday, rump defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey, asserting in a flurry of tweets Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats “will be thanking me.” Trump did not mention any effect the firing might have on the probe into contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade

The conservative Freedom Caucus member called for an independent commission to investigate alleged Russian ties with the Trump campaign and his associates.

In a tweet Tuesday, Amash referred to the second paragraph of termination letter Trump sent to Comey as “bizarre.”

The paragraph being referenced reads in part:

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau

My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre. https://t.co/wXeDtVIQiP — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 9, 2017

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph

The moderate southwest Michigan Republican called for “just the facts, please,” reiterating that he’s “always advocated for an independent and non-political FBI.” Upton, in a statement issued by his office Wednesday, said he’s not privy to the details behind the firing or the justification for it. “But the replacement must restore the public confidence immediately. It cannot be a partisan selection,” the statement went on to read. “As it relates the Russian investigation, I remain hopeful that the existing bipartisan Congressional committees in the House and Senate can find answers for the many questions. If need be, I would support a special prosecutor at the appropriate time. We must continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”