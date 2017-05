Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMaZOO, Mich -- Ian Kobernick delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning as Kalamazoo College beat Hope College 8-7 in the 1st round of the MIAA baseball tournament.

K-College will plat Adrian at Adrian tomorrow in the winner's bracket. Hope will play rival Calvin in an elimination game also at Adrian.