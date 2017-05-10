Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy surprises kids with “show and tell” at elementary school

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich — The teaching staff at Cedar Trails Elementary met with Kent County Sheriffs Department to bring the best show and tell for the students this week.

Deputy Tom McCutcheon is the school’s resource officer. He reached out to his ‘partners in crime’ as they showed off all kinds of entertainment for the kids.

“It gets kids to see police officers and actually see their vehicles and stuff when it’s not out being used for day to day use,” said Deputy McCutcheon. “Oh yeah, we had a great time. That’s what it’s about, having fun with the kids.”

KCSD brought a motorcycle, patrol cars, a marine unit, special response vehicles and even their mounted unit.

The students were able to tour and interact with everything KCSD brought in.

The event went from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was filled with laughter and education.

