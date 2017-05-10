Leigh Ann gets the “Best Bloody Mary in Michigan” for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Ann is celebrating her 40th birthday! For those of you who don't follow her on social media, she absolutely loves Bloody Marys. So as a surprise, the Morning Mix crew invited The Dock at Bayview to make Leigh Ann the "Best Bloody Mary" in Michigan.

There are about 20-25 items besides the drink to make this edible arrangement. The items include: crab leg, celery, asparagus, lime, pickle, shrimp, pepperoni, cheddar, ham, Italian marinated zucchini and squash, sautéed garlic brussel sprouts, balsamic cucumbers, cheddar and hot pepper cheese, pesto mozzarella, smoked sausage, pepperoni, baby corn, salami, house stuffed jalapenos, chicken wing, thick cut bacon, jalapeno bacon, and then topped with house made root beer braised pulled pork slider.

They host a Bloody Mary Bar every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., which is the only time Bloody Mary fans can get this monster of a drink.

The Dock at Bayview is located at 12504 E D Avenue in Augusta.

For more information on their menu items and specials, visit www.thedockatbayview.com.