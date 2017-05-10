Local couple start business described as “Netflix for kid’s clothing”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- A couple from Ottawa County started a business that could change the way you shop for your kids. It's called Fitted Tot, and it's like Netflix for kid's clothing, meaning they mail the clothing items to your home and you send them back when you're done.

It started when Ashley Bosch was shopping for baby clothes for her baby son. She had to repeatedly buy new wardrobes as he grew. She had used clothing rental services for herself before, but noticed nothing in the market was out there for children's clothing. That's when she and her husband John hatched an idea.

"I actually used a service called Le Tote when I used to live in Chicago," explained Ashley Bosch. "I rented women's clothes there, nice women's clothes and when I got pregnant I started looking for a similar type of service. I really couldn't find anything and it seemed so odd to me because babies grow out of clothes so fast. It just seemed to make sense to rent baby clothes."

That's exactly what the couple started doing out of the basement of their home.

"We weren't really sure how it was going to go, but it kind of just took on a life of its own," said John.

Fitted Tot now has about 50 customers from across Michigan and the country: everywhere from California to Texas. For $45 a month, you get five outfits for kids up to five years old. If you have two kids, it costs $60 a month. For three kids, it's $70 a month.

"Each box has one set of pajamas, three play outfits and a premium outfit," said Ashley. "They can wear them as long as they'd like, usually about a week, and they'll return it when they're ready for a new set of clothes."

Each box is catered towards a style of your choice.

"We have some more urban trends, then we have more of a classier, preppy style, athletic type styles, so they can choose from those and them we curate their boxes based on those preferences," said Ashley.

John and Ashley say it's perfect for parents who want their kids to be stylish, but don't want to buy a brand new wardrobe every time their kids grow.

"It's like having a revolving wardrobe," said Ashley. "You never really have to invest in something new, but you're always going to have something great."

If a customer decides they like an item enough to buy it, they can keep the item and send the rest back. The customer will be able to purchase that item at a discounted rate of usually 40-50% off.

Parents also don't have to pay for any items that are returned stained or damaged. Any damaged or stained items will be donated to Hope Closet, a local charity.