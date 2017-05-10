Morning Buzz: Ducklings Rescued from Storm Drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Russo’s International Market is opening a new grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids.

The plan is to move into the former Bagger Dave’s location on West Fulton Street.

Along with offering groceries, Russo’s will also have a bistro, deli, catering, and curbside pickup.

The family that owns the business is asking for permits and city approval. Russo’s has been in West Michigan for about 112 years, and this is the second location in Grand Rapids.

2. Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley will be at the Tulip Time Luncheon Wednesday morning.

Governor Snyder is set to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Several international dignitaries will also be there, including the ambassador to the Netherlands.

Both Snyder and Calley are also planning to take part in the Volksparade at 2 p.m.

Tulip Time runs through Sunday.

3. Some city officials in Grand Rapids are getting a lot of credit for saving a group of duckling from a storm drain.

The Department of Environmental Services responded to Graceland Street and Houseman Avenue on Tuesday, when someone saw a duck pacing and making a lot of noise in the area.

The neighbor saw the duck’s babies had fallen through a grate, about three feet down into the water.

In all, crews found and rescued eight little ducklings from the drain.

4. Eastwood, the dog no one wanted at a recent Empty the Shelters event, is now in his forever home.

He’ll be living with Pistons Head Coach Stan Van Gundy, his wife Kim, and their daughter Kelly.

After Eastwood started making headlines after nearly 100 people applied to adopt him.

Coach Van Gundy said he’s not sure if they’ll be teaching Eastwood how to play basketball, but he says he won’t be bored!

5. The makers behind Snapchat are making a feature to let friends view photos on the app for as long as they want.

Previously, photos would disappear in 10 seconds after looking at them. With the new “Infinity” feature, pictures will be deleted after people tap to close the snap.

There are also some other new features on Snapchat including a magic eraser tool that essentially lets people “Photoshop” items out of pictures.

There’s also a video looping feature and an emoji doodle tool.