Norton Shores officer dies from injuries sustained in early morning crash

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- A 10-year veteran officer of the Norton Shores Police department succumbed to injuries sustained during an accident in his police cruiser Wednesday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office identified the officer killed in the crash as Officer Jon Ginka.

The officer leaves behind a wife and two kids, according to police. Michigan State Police will be investigating this crash.

Henry Street was closed between Forest Park Road and Ross Road near Mona Lake.

A press conference is scheduled for later this morning.