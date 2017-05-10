× Police: 23-year-old man stabbed multiple times in torso

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 150 E Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo.

Once on the scene, police located the 23-year-old male victim. The Kalamazoo resident was stabbed multiple times in the torso and was later transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.