Police: Intoxicated driver kills motorcyclist in crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car.

It happened Tuesday in Bedford Township on M-37 just south of Halbert Road. Battle Creek Police say a 48-year-old man had pulled out on M-37 heading north when he lost control and hit the southbound motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist – a 59-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. He’s currently in jail.

The crash is still being investigated.

