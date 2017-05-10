Police: Intoxicated driver kills motorcyclist in crash

BEDFORD TWP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car. 59-year-old woman is dead after a car collided with her motorcycle.

It happened Tuesday in Bedford Township on M-37 just south of Halbert Road. Battle Creek Police say a 48-year-old man had pulled out on M-37 heading north when he lost control and hit the southbound motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist – a 59-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. He’s currently in jail.

The crash is still being investigated.