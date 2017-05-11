8 people identified as suspects in Whitehall HS break-ins

WHITEHALL, Mich. – Three adults and five juveniles have been identified as suspects in a break-in and theft at Whitehall High School.

Police say they were called to the school about 7:00am on Monday after staff discovered the break-in and found money and items missing.

Police say they were able to use surveillance video to identify the first suspect and other technology to identify a second person. After that, they determined that several suspects were involved in multiple break-ins, including the stealing of keys from school staff to get inside the building.

About $800 in cash and other items were taken, but police say all the stolen property has been recovered.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor is determining charges for the suspects.