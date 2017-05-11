× Funeral arrangements set for Norton Shores Police Officer killed in crash

NORTON SHORES, Mich– Memorial arrangements have been made for a Norton Shores Police Officer who crashed into a tree early Wednesday morning.

Visitation for Jonathan Ginka will be held at The Lee Chapel on Monday, May 15th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Dykstra Road.

Officer Ginka, 34, passed away after his police cruiser went off the road on Henry Street in Norton Shores and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. A memorial with photos, notes and flags has been set up at the crash scene.

Officer Ginka was a 10-year veteran of the Norton Shores Police Department and was a married father of two.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation and has not determined what caused the crash.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norton Shores Crime Prevention Fund or the Wounded Warriors Project in Officer Ginka’s name.