LANSING, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man is $1.3 million richer after winning a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous according to lottery officials, won one of the $2,000,000 Bonus instant game prizes. He chose to take the one-time, lump sum payment of $1.3 million.

The man bought his ticket at the J&K Party Store at 1237 Plainfield NE in Grand Rapids.

Officials say the man visited lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his prize.