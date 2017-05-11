BELDING, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Gus Macker is returning to Kenowa Hills High School June 3rd and 4th. This year they are raising money for the Robert Kozminski Scholarship Fund
Gus Macker ready for 3rd year at Kenowa Hills
