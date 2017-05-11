How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Jenison completes comeback to beat Kenowa Hills

Posted 11:56 PM, May 11, 2017, by

JENISON, Mich--  Jenison scores three runs in the seventh to beat Kenowa Hills 3-2. Wildcats sweep the series and move to 21-1  on the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • juventus kläder

    You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I have read a single thing like
    this before. So wonderful to discover somebody with unique
    thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up.
    This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with
    a bit of originality!
    juventus kläder

    Reply