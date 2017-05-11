Kalamazoo officers wow kids in playground hoops

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A couple of Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers showed off their long range basketball shooting skills on a playground Wednesday evening.

The department says that officers on foot patrol were called to Milwood Middle School at about 6:00pm. There had been a disturbance on the playground with the kids and the officers began interacting with them on the basketball court.

In time, Officers Reidenbach and Spann became involved in a long shot contest with the kids. According to the department, Spann floated a couple of air balls, but Reidenbach nailed his one shot from “way downtown” to the delight of the crowd.