Kalamazoo officers wow kids in playground hoops

Posted 11:00 AM, May 11, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A couple of Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers showed off their long range basketball shooting skills on a playground Wednesday evening.

The department says that officers on foot patrol were called to Milwood Middle School at about 6:00pm. There had been a disturbance on the playground with the kids and the officers began interacting with them on the basketball court.

In time, Officers Reidenbach and Spann became involved in a long shot contest with the kids. According to the department, Spann floated a couple of air balls, but Reidenbach nailed his one shot from “way downtown” to the delight of the crowd.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s