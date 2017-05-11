Morning Buzz: Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Kinder Parade is happening at Tulip Time in Holland on Thursday afternoon.

The annual parade runs from 2-3 p.m. and there will be plenty of Fox 17 faces there, so be sure to come by!

There will be more things to check out as the festival winds down. Tulip Time wraps up on the 14th.

2. Stella’s Lounge is celebrating its seventh anniversary with some special deals.

The downtown Grand Rapids bar will be offering its famous giant-stuffed burgers for $5 all day.

It will also have rare whiskey releases, special beer tapings and free arcade games.

Stella’s burgers were named “Best In America” by GQ in 2012, and they have been voted “Best in Grand Rapids” by readers of Grand Rapids Magazine several years in a row.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

3. The community has a chance to help feed needy families in Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday.

All people have to do is set out non-perishable foods in a brown bag or container at their mailbox. The local letter carrier will them pick them up and deliver them to Feeding America in West Michigan.

Last year, the organization collected more than 100,000 pounds of food, and this year’s goal is 200,000 pounds.

Donations are also being accepted online at feedwm.org. Each dollar donated will provide four meals to people in need.

4. Kent District Library is bringing back their popular summer reading program.

This year it kicks off on June 5 and runs through mid-August.

The summer program line-up will include appearances by Magician Tom Plunkard, The Village Puppeteers, Audacious Hoops and many more.

To sign up just go to kdl.readsquared.com.

5. There is a brand new way to visit Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and the rest of the kid’s friends on Sesame Street online.

There’s a new online portal called Sesame Street in Communities. The initiative is designed to support community providers, parents and caregivers to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

The digital platform includes hundreds of videos, activities, storybooks and games in English and Spanish.