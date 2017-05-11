Official: Motorists in crash that killed 5 driving illegally

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Both drivers in a Michigan crash that killed five people were operating vehicles illegally, according to a state official.

An SUV driven by Albert Boswell was struck Tuesday night in Livingston County’s Oceola Township by a car driven by Matthew Carrier. Police say Carrier failed to stop at a stop sign.

Boswell, 39, was driving on an expired license, secretary of state spokesman Fred Woodhams told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus Thursday. The secretary of state’s office is responsible for issuing driver’s licenses.

Woodhams also told The Detroit News that Carrier’s license was suspended because of unpaid tickets and the 22-year-old’s “unsatisfactory driving record while on probation as a new driver.”

“He should not have been driving,” Woodhams said.

Police have described the accident as a “T-bone” crash in a rural area, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Boswell, Carrier and a passenger in Carrier’s car, were in critical condition Thursday at hospitals.

Three passengers in Boswell’s SUV were killed. Candice Dunn, 35, was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year. Her mother, Linda Hurley, 69, and Hurley’s boyfriend, Jerome Tortomasi, 73, also died, according to the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.

Dunn was Boswell’s girlfriend, the newspaper said.

Justin Henderson, 20, and Preston Wetzel, 24, also were killed. They were passengers in Carrier’s car.