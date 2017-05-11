× One person dies in rollover crash on U.S. 131

WYOMING, Mich. – One person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. 131 Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:00pm on northbound U.S. 131 at about 44th Street.

Michigan State Police say the vehicle was heading north at high speeds when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman’s name has not yet been released and police are still investigating.