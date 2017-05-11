Person-of-interest identified in fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have identified the person they believe was the driver in a fatal crash late Wednesday night.

Grand Rapids Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. He is described as a Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard. He does have a tattoo of the word “Medellin” on his right forearm, and was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt and khaki shorts.

Police say if you know or see this man to call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 and don’t approach him.

The man is suspected of driving an SUV at about 11:00pm Wednesday when he lost control at the corner of Division and Alger and hit a pole. The passenger in the car, Juan Carlos Buenida-Villalpando, 28, of Grand Rapids, died in the crash. The driver ran from the scene.

Friends of the man who died in the crash place memorial items at the scene Thursday afternoon.