Person-of-interest identified in fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have identified the person they believe was the driver in a fatal crash late Wednesday night.

Grand Rapids Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. He is described as a Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard.  He does have a tattoo of the word “Medellin” on his right forearm, and was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt and khaki shorts.

Photo from Grand Rapids Police

Police say if you know or see this man to call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 and don’t approach him.

The man is suspected of driving an SUV at about 11:00pm Wednesday when he lost control at the corner of Division and Alger and hit a pole.  The passenger in the car, Juan Carlos Buenida-Villalpando, 28, of Grand Rapids, died in the crash.  The driver ran from the scene.

Friends of the man who died in the crash place memorial items at the scene Thursday afternoon.

Memorial for Juan Carlos Buenida-Villalpando

 

