Plexaderm gets rid of eye bags in minutes

If you're looking to get rid of those bags or saggy skin underneath your eyes just in time for summer, Plexaderm may be the answer for you.
Plexaderm is a product designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin.
Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.
If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, when you buy two Plexaderms, you'll get the third free.