Police officer killed in Arkansas

(Fox News) – A suspect in Arkansas is accused of killing a police officer and holding at least two other people hostage Thursday, according to local reports.

Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman says a shooting happened early Thursday in the Dardanelle-Chickalah area of Yell County, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock.

The West Memphis Police Department told KATV that Lt. Kevin Mainhart – a 20-year veteran of the department — was shot and killed by the suspect, who is currently holding two hostages.

Arkansas State Police is assisting local law enforcement in the search.

Authorities advised that people stay away from the area.

Details about the conditions of the other two people injured were not immediately available.

