Power outages reported after car crashes into power pole

WYOMING, Mich– Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a power pole in the area of Alger Street and Division Avenue.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 a vehicle crashed into the pole around 11 p.m., and that pole ended up coming down on car.

Hundreds of power outages are being reported in that area.

At this time, it’s unclear how the crash happened, or the extent of injuries.