Run Heidi Run 5K Walk/Run raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

The 4th annual Run Heidi Run event is back to raise awareness of the chronic disease, Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis is a disease where mucus doesn't break up in the lungs and pancreas, causing airways to clog up and trapping bacteria that leads to infections, extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure.

The 5K Run/Walk is in memory of Heidi Mull, who lost her battle with Cystic Fibrosis in 2014. To continue her legacy, Heidi's niece, Hanna Staal, started the event to raise money and awareness for the disease.

The theme is purple, so the runner who dresses in the best purple outfit will win prizes!

Run Heidi Run will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race starts 10.

Registration costs $25 in advance, and $30 the day of the event.

To register and to get more information, go to friendsandfamiliesofcf.org.