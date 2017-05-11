× School bus crashes into ravine near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A school bus hit a guardrail and went into a ravine east of the Lindbergh exit on I-44. There are at least 7-8 ambulances are on the scene. It is unclear how many of the children are injured. The driver is still trapped on the bus.

St. Anthony and St. Clair Hospitals are on standby. This is being called a mass casualty accident. That means that many children are injured. There were 12-15 people onboard the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of injuries are not known at this time.

A witness says that two cars got into an accident ahead of the bus on westbound I-44 just before 8:00am. The bus hit one of the vehicles and crashed into the guardrail. The bus then went off of the highway and into the woods.

First responders have closed two lanes of eastbound I-44 to work on the accident. Traffic is backed up on eastbound and westbound I-44. Use an alternate route.

It is not clear what school the bus was going to. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.