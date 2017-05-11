Stamp Out Hunger this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On May 13th, the National Association of Letter Carriers is holding their 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. This is a nationwide food drive supporting local hunger-relief agencies.

Here is how you can help:

Fill a bag!

Fill a bag with healthy nonperishable food and leave it by your mailbox in time for your normal mail delivery on Saturday, May 13th. Your letter carrier will do the rest! (All food received in Grand Rapids will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan)

Volunteer at the Post Office!

Food donations will be packed and loaded onto Feeding America West Michigan trucks at Post Office branches throughout Grand Rapids. Sign up to help out at your branch on Saturday, May 13th.

For more information, please visit https://www.feedwm.org/stampouthunger/