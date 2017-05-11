Suspect arrested for gas station robbery

Posted 11:14 AM, May 11, 2017, by

WALKER, Mich. – A 27-year-old man from Ottawa County has been arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station Tuesday.

Walker Police say the man is a suspect in the armed robbery that happened Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue.  Police say they think the man may also be responsible for a robbery at the same location in October of 2016.

The Kent County Prosecutor is working on charges for the suspect. His name will be released after his arraignment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s