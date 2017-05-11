× Suspect arrested for gas station robbery

WALKER, Mich. – A 27-year-old man from Ottawa County has been arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station Tuesday.

Walker Police say the man is a suspect in the armed robbery that happened Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue. Police say they think the man may also be responsible for a robbery at the same location in October of 2016.

The Kent County Prosecutor is working on charges for the suspect. His name will be released after his arraignment.