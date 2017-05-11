Trump denies collusion between campaign, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says there was “no collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians.”

Trump made the assertion in an interview Thursday with NBC News. The interview comes days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid a bureau investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign’s possible ties to Russia’s election meddling.

Trump adds that “the Russians did not affect the vote. And everybody seems to think that.”

He also says, “If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections I think it’s a horrible thing and I want to get to the bottom of it and I want to make sure it will never ever happen.”