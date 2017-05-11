US-31 reopens after crash involving semi-truck

PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. – Southbound U.S. 31 in Ottawa County was closed at Bingham Street for several hours Thursday after a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.
Ottawa County dispatch tells FOX 17 that there are at least two injuries in the crash. The semi-truck tipped on its side during the crash.
Northbound lanes were also closed for a time Thursday afternoon. The southbound lanes reopened as of 7:33 p.m.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
42.877941 -86.118911
1 Comment
Keira
