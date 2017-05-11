West Michigan farmers deal with freeze damage

Posted 1:25 PM, May 11, 2017, by

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Farmers in western Michigan are scrambling to take care of their crops after temperatures recently dipped below freezing.

Kevin Robson is a horticultural specialist at the Michigan Farm Bureau. He says area farmers are taking preventative measures to save their crops.

Robson says many fruit growers, for example, have installed front fans to pull warmer air down into the orchard floors. Crops susceptible to the cold include cherries, apples and blueberries.

Another susceptible crop is asparagus. The first three harvests of Fuehring Farms’ roughly 300 acres of asparagus were destroyed by frost Sunday night and Monday morning.

The asparagus industry markets its crop as a Mother’s Day treat. But with Michigan being the second largest asparagus producer in the country, there won’t be much at stores in time for the holiday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s